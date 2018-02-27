 Top
    Close photo mode

    Powerful explosion hits Athens

    Specialists now establish causes of the accident© РИА Новости

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful explosion occurred early in the morning in a clothing store in Athens, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    The explosion occurred in a store located on Vouliagmeni Avenue in the Glyfada area in the south of the Greece capital. 

    The shop seriously damaged. 

    According to preliminary information, no injured reported.

    Specialists of the department for neutralization of explosive mechanisms establish the causes of the accident.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi