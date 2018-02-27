Powerful explosion hits Athens

© РИА Новости

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful explosion occurred early in the morning in a clothing store in Athens, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The explosion occurred in a store located on Vouliagmeni Avenue in the Glyfada area in the south of the Greece capital.

The shop seriously damaged.

According to preliminary information, no injured reported.

Specialists of the department for neutralization of explosive mechanisms establish the causes of the accident.