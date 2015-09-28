​Power cable theft delays high-speed Eurostar trains in France

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ he movement of Eurostar trains between London and Paris was disrupted on Monday due to the theft of an electric cable on the high-speed line in France, Report informs citing the Russian media, it was stated by the cross-channel train operator.

"Trains will experience delays of up to 45 minutes today due to cable theft on the highspeed line in France," Eurostar said on Twitter.

Eurostar is the major rail carrier linking the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Their high-speed trains run among London, Paris and Brussels.