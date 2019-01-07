Possible venue for next Trump - Kim Jong-un meeting named

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Hanoi may host the next meeting of the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Report informs citing the TASS. The leaders discussed the timing of a possible summit during a meeting in Hanoi.

It is noted that the American side considers the meeting venue in Indonesia, Mongolia, Hawaii, as well as the border point of Panmunjom on the border of North and South Korea.

Earlier, Trump said he was waiting for a new meeting with Kim Jong-un. According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, this meeting may take place in early 2019.