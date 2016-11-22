 Top
    Possible candidates to be US Secretary of National Security named

    WP: Retired marine General John F. Kelly is under consideration for critical homeland security post in administration of new elected US President

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Marine General John F. Kelly, who retired this year as chief of U.S. Southern Command, is under consideration for the critical homeland security post in administration of new elected US President Donald Trump. 

    Report informs referring to the The Washington Post.

    Kelly, a widely respected military officer who served for more than 40 years is well known for his criticism of the current president's administration.

    According to publication, also under consideration is Frances Townsend, a top homeland security and counterterrorism official in the George W. Bush administration.

    Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, is also a top contender for the post.

    Earlier it was reported that US Congressman Mike Pompeo appointed head of the CIA and Senator Jeff Sessions - new US Attorney General.

