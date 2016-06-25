Poroshenko comes under separatists fire in Donetsk

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has come under the separatists fire while inspecting the Ukrainian checkpoints in the Donetsk direction in the zone of the Anti-Terrorist Operation.

Report informs referring to the UNIAN, presidential administration’s speaker for ATO Andriy Lysenko told reporters at a Kyiv briefing Saturday.

“In Zaitseve, Maiorske, Avdiyivka, Opytne, and Vodiane, there were several mortar attacks; and in Pisky, the enemy opened fire from cannon artillery. More than 130 shells were fired on our positions within 26 minutes," he said.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian president visited these positions and, despite the enemy fire, he inspected several check posts and found the opportunity to talk with the Ukrainian defenders,” said Lysenko.



