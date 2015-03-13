Population of Central Europe and Baltic States age rapidly

Baku.13 March.REPORT.AZ / The population of Central Europe and the Baltic States is aging rapidly. Report informs referring to the UN Information Centre, this is claimed by experts of the World Bank.

Experts note that the aging of the population - the general trend across Europe which is related to the increase in life expectancy.However, the population of Central Europe and the Baltic States is aging also due to lower birth rates and migration of young people.

So in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the birth rate is much lower than in Western countries which is only 1.3 children per woman.

Experts note that many young people are leaving their country in search of work and for a better life abroad.For example, the majority of Poles and Balts migrate between the ages of 15 to 34 years old.