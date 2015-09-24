Pope Francis to make historic address to US Congress

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis is to become the first pontiff to address a joint meeting of the US Congress, with an audience of more than 500 lawmakers, justices and senior officials.

Report informs referring to BBC, correspondents say the subject matter for the Pope's speech may range from the environment to the economy.

He could also touch on controversial social issues that divide America, including abortion.

Later on Thursday the Pope is due to share a meal with homeless people.

BBC religious affairs correspondent Caroline Wyatt says the Pope's appearance in Congress has also provoked debate among some lawmakers as to whether a religious leader should be asked to address a secular democratic body.