Polls: Clinton leads Trump in key battleground states

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton is opening up her lead over the Republican candidate Donald Trump in a number of key states, including Virginia and Nevada. Trump's positions are not very strong in traditionally pro-Republican Arizona. Report informs citing Tass, these figures are reflected in a survey published by the CBS TV channel.

Virginia is one of key battleground states, since it is very difficult to predict victory of one of the candidates there. Clinton is gaining 49% there, while Trump - only 37%.

The gap is smaller in Nevada, though Clinton still holds the first place - 43% against 41% of Trump’s.

In Arizona 44% of respondents expressed support of billionaire Trump, while Clinton was supported by 42%.