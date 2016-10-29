Poll: Clinton leads over Trump just by 2 points

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton’s lead over republican Donald Trump slips to 2 percent.

Report informs referring to Interfax, results of ABC News/Washington Post daily tracking poll revealed voters split 47 percent for Clinton, 45 percent for Trump.

TV channel states the closing of the gap by Trump is not the result of change of preferences by voters but rather result of forecasts of attendance. More republicans tend to come for voting whereas Clinton supporters seem reluctant, according to poll result.