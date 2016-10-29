 Top
    Close photo mode

    Poll: Clinton leads over Trump just by 2 points

    Voters split 47 percent for Hillary Clinton, 45 percent for Donald Trump

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton’s lead over republican Donald Trump slips to 2 percent.

    Report informs referring to Interfax, results of ABC News/Washington Post daily tracking poll revealed voters split 47 percent for Clinton, 45 percent for Trump.

    TV channel states the closing of the gap by Trump is not the result of change of preferences by voters but rather result of forecasts of attendance. More republicans tend to come for voting whereas Clinton supporters seem reluctant, according to poll result.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi