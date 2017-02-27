Poll: Record low number of Americans supports US President

 Top
    48% of Americans does not support Donald Trump

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Average of 42% Americans approve activity of Donald Trump as US President which is a record low for the head of state, recently took office.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, according to a recent survey of television NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, 48% Americans does not support Donald Trump.

    At the same time, 44% asessed his activities positively. At the same time 32% believe that Trump does not perform his duties. The survey was conducted from 18 to 22 February.

    Furthermore, according to the Gallup poll, the average rating of Trump for 4 weeks as president was 42%, which is a record low for the newly appointed president. 

