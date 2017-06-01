Poll: More Americans want President Trump impeached

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ More and more Americans support Congress pursuing impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Report informs citing The Hill quoted Politico-Morning Consult poll.

Support for Trump's impeachment up by 5 points, from 38 percent to 43 percent, in the last week.

Despite the sharp split on impeachment, Trump’s approval ratings as president have stabilized, the poll shows. For the second consecutive week, 45 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing, while half disapprove. That has recovered from a low of 41 percent prior to Trump’s trip overseas this month.