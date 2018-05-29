Police officers attacked in Belgium, three people killed - UPDATED

© MICHEL WILMET/ REUTERS

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of armed attack in Liège, Belgium one passerby was killed. Report informs citing the TASS.

No official announcement has been made about incident yet.

*** 13:45

Two police officers have been shot dead in an attack in Liège, Belgium, Report informs citing the Haberler, the shooting took place in the Boulevard d’Avroy.

The attacker has been “neutralised”, RTBF reported, citing police in Liège as saying the man had been shot dead in turn.

A third person, a bystander, was also killed, it said, and two other people were wounded.