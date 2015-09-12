Police officer beaten to death in Nepal amid protests

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ An injured riot police officer was dragged from an ambulance in southern Nepal on Friday and beaten to death, officials said, the latest flash of violence in several weeks of protests over a draft constitution, Report informs referring to Russian media.

The officer, Thaman Bahadur B. K., had been injured hours earlier in the Mahottari District, southeast of the capital, Kathmandu, in clashes with hundreds of ethnic Madhesi protesters, said Dipak Kaphle, the chief district officer. The ambulance was bringing him to a hospital when it was besieged by an angry mob.

At least one protester was killed in a separate demonstration in Jaleshwor, the headquarters of Mahottari, when the police open fired on a crowd vandalizing buildings, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Nepal’s proposed constitution would carve the country of 28 million people into seven federal provinces. The constitution was spurred by the need to rebuild the country after a huge earthquake on April 25 left it in shambles.