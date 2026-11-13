Poland to reopen embassy in Damascus after 14-year hiatus
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- 13 November, 2026
- 19:39
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Poland plans to reopen its embassy in Damascus, Syria, in January next year.
According to Polish media outlets, cited by Report, a Polish chargé d'affaires is currently in Damascus overseeing preparations to make the diplomatic mission's premises ready to receive staff. The work primarily involves renovating the building, which was abandoned more than a decade ago. Although the property was not damaged during the hostilities, it requires refurbishment.
Polish diplomatic staff were withdrawn from Syria following the outbreak of the war in 2012.
Polşa 14 illik fasilədən sonra Dəməşqdəki səfirliyini açır
Польша откроет свое посольство в Дамаске после 14-летнего перерыва
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