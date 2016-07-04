 Top
    ​Poland temporarily introduces controls at borders with the EU

    These measures are due NATO summit to be held on July 8-9 in Poland

    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Poland introduced controls at the borders with EU member states - the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania, as well as ports and airports for a month, Report informs citing the Polish media.

    These measures are due to NATO summit to be held on July 8-9 in Poland, and World Youth Days in late July.

    Monitoring will be carried out selectively, upon individuals based on an analysis of information provided by other countries.

    Temporary border control will continue until August 2.

