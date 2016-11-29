Six survived as a result of plane crash in Colombia - UPDATED

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Six people survived out of 81 as a result of the plane crash in Colombia, Report informs referring to AFP.

The plane carrying players of Brazilian club Chapecoense crashed in Colombia. The accident occurred in the Antioquia province of La Unión.

The players were sent to the Colombian city of Medellin to participate in the first final match of the South American Cup.

Total on board were 72 passengers and 9 crew members.

***10:24

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ An airplane with 72 people on board crashed in Colombia.

Report informs citing The Washington Post.

The plane, departed from Bolivia, crashed on its way to Medellin’s international airport.

According to the local media, it was transporting the Chapecoense soccer team.

No information about survivors.