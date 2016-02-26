Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ A plane with 9 people on board has crashed in Nepal just two days after another air disaster killed all 23 passengers and crew on another flight.

Report informs citing the agency agency "Xinhua". Officials said the aircraft disappeared in mountains in the western Chilkhaya region, which borders the Himalayas.

Padamlal Lamichane, a government spokesperson, said at least one person had died, while unconfirmed local reports claimed the two pilots were feared dead. He said the plane belonging to Kasthamandap Airlines appeared to have crashed while trying to land in a field near the top of a mountain after suffering technical difficulties.

The single engine 9N-AJB aircraft took off on a scheduled flight from Nepalgunj to Jumla at 12:16pm local time. Eyewitnesses told the newspaper that the plane went into a steep descent and crashed nose-down.

Officials initially said eight people were on the plane but revised the figure on Friday morning.