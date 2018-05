Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ A Boeing-777 belonging to Cathay Pacific made a emergency landing at 03:20 Moscow Standard Time (00:20 UTC) on Wednesday en route from Hong Kong to London.

Report informs, a police source told the Russian TASS.

"Early information says the landing was caused by a false activation of an emergency gauge," the source said.

No other details of the accident were known at the moment.