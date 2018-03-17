Plane crashes outside Philippine capital, seven killed

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Seven people died when a small plane crashed into a house north of the Philippine capital on Saturday. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

The Piper 23 Apache twin-engined aircraft, operated by Lite Air Express, had just taken off from a small nearby airport, said Eric Apolonio, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP). It was carrying six people, including two pilots, and was en route to Laoag in northwestern Luzon.

The incident is being investigated.