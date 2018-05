Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ A single-engine plane crashed in the western Slovakia.

Report informs citing foreign media, Emergency Service spokesperson Josef Minar said.

According to him, the incident took place during the demonstration of flights within aerodrome open door day in Prievidza city. Zlin Z-37 Gmelak crashed in front of the audience.

One person killed, two more injured in the accident.