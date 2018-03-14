Physicist Stephen Hawking dies aged 76

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Stephen Hawking, the brightest star in the firmament of science, whose insights shaped modern cosmology and inspired global audiences in the millions, has died aged 76.

Report informs referring to The Guardian, his family released a statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning confirming his death at his home in Cambridge.

Hawking’s children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.