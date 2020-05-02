Philippines: Number of coronavirus victims exceeded 600

Doctors recorded 24 deaths from coronavirus per day in the Philippines, a total of 603 people lost their lives. Report informs the Department of Health said the number of infected people was close to 9 thousand.

During the day, doctors detected 156 new cases of coronavirus infection, the total number of infected persons reached 8 928. Experts note that a total of 1,124 people recovered (growth rate stands at 40 per day).

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,330,000 globally, resulting in 1,083,901recoveries and 239,622deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.