Philippines: 36 people die as ferry overturns

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 36 are dead after a ferry with 173 people on board overturned in rough waters in the central Philippines on Thursday, Report informs citing AFP.

Rescuers rushed to the scene immediately.

The Coast guard said 19 are missing and nearly 118 have been rescued.

The Kim Nirvana was heading from the central city of Ormoc to the island of Camotes when it capsized, the coast guard office in Manila said.

Poorly-maintained, loosely-regulated ferries are the backbone of maritime travel in the sprawling archipelago.