Philadelphia: unknown offender fired at people on the street, 7 injured

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least seven people were shot and wounded in an attack of unknown criminal who opened fire indiscriminately at people on the street in the western city of Philadelphia (PA).

Report informs citing foreign media. Among the victims are two children.

According to him, the incident occurred on Saturday near the 22:00 local time. It's known that a group of people who have been victims of attacks, gathered for a picnic. Both children - two and ten years of age - were taken to hospital in critical condition. Age of other injuries - 15 to 25 years.

"Apparently, the attackers opened fire at random in the street", said Philadelphia police Lt. John Walker.

Details of the incident are under investigation. About whether it was possible to catch the criminal, not yet reported.