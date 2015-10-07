Peskov speaks about Putin's plans for his birthday

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian President Vladimir Putin will play hockey with famous hockey players and participants of the Night Hockey League on his birthday on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Report informs citing the Russian media.

"Tomorrow, Putin will play hockey. He will be playing hockey, which has become a tradition already, with his old acquaintances, famous veteran hockey players as well as with the members of the Night Hockey League that starts the season tomorrow," Peskov told reporters.

On October 7, Putin celebrates his 63rd birthday.

The Russian president previously participated in a Night Hockey League game in May. A gala match ended with the score 18:6, with Putin netting eight goals for the victorious team.

The All-Russia Festival of Night Hockey League, featuring amateur ice hockey teams, is held in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. It was set up in 2011 with the support of the president and Russian ice hockey veterans.