Peru recalls its ambassador to Venezuela

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Peru Pablo Kuczynski has recalled ambassador to Venezuela amid a deepening diplomatic row.

Report informs citing the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru.

The dispute started after Venezuela's foreign minister called Peru's president a coward and a dog, obedient to the United States.

Foreign Ministry of Peru noted that the statement of D. Rodriges is unacceptable for countries that maintain diplomatic relations.

In addition, Peru sent a note of protest to Venezuela.