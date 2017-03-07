 Top
    Peru recalls its ambassador to Venezuela

    Peruan MFA: Statement by Venezuelan FM is unacceptable for countries supporting diplomatic ties

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Peru Pablo Kuczynski has recalled ambassador to Venezuela amid a deepening diplomatic row.

    Report informs citing the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru.

    The dispute started after Venezuela's foreign minister called Peru's president a coward and a dog, obedient to the United States.

    Foreign Ministry of Peru noted that the statement of D. Rodriges is unacceptable for countries that maintain diplomatic relations.

    In addition, Peru sent a note of protest to Venezuela.

