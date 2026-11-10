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    Pentagon views space domain for military operations

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    • 10 November, 2026
    • 09:37
    Pentagon views space domain for military operations

    The United States considers outer space one of the domains in which military operations are conducted and believes it is essential to ensure the superiority of its armed forces in this area, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated during a speech at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, Report informs.

    According to him, the battlespace is rapidly expanding and encompasses joint operations across land, underwater, space, cyberspace, and the cognitive domain.

    Hegseth noted that securing undisputed superiority across these domains is essential, adding that the world is experiencing an era of unprecedented progress and change.

    In December 2025, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on preventing an arms race in outer space. The document called on states to take urgent measures to prevent the deployment of weapons and the use of force in space.

    Pete Hegseth Headquarters of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) military operations
    Pentaqon kosmosu döyüş əməliyyatları məkanı hesab edir
    Хегсет: США считают космос сферой боевых действий
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