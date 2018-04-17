Pentagon to open office for advancing artificial intelligence

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Pentagon is planning, along with intelligence agencies, on setting up a new office to oversee the acquisition and development of artificial intelligence.

Report informs citing the Federal News Radio defense undersecretary for research and engineering Michael Griffin said Speaking at the Hudson Institute that he and other Defense officials are alarmed at recent advancements made by U.S. adversaries. DoD will submit details of the plan to Congress later this summer

US Congressmen recently also developed a bill that provides for the allocation of millions of dollars for the study of artificial intelligence.