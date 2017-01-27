Pentagon suspects Russia and China in development of anti-satellite weapons

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia building weapons in low earth orbit and in GEO that will deploy from the ground to these areas of space.

Report informs, commander of U.S. Strategic Command John E. Hyten said in an article published on the official website of the Pentagon.

Russia, which has had an anti-satellite capability since the 1980s, now is exploring significant anti-satellite capabilities, including lasers for use in space and other “capabilities that would threaten our satellites, and many of which would create debris” that could hinder access to space, Hyten said.

China also has been a vocal supporter of the United Nation’s Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, he added, “and at the same time they're the most aggressive nation in the world, building weapons that will challenge the United States in space in the future.”

He added, “In the not-too-distant future, they will be able to use that capability to threaten every spacecraft we have in space. We have to prevent that, and the best way to prevent war is to be prepared for war.