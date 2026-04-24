Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pentagon email floats suspending Spain from NATO, other steps over Iran rift, source says

    Other countries
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 11:07
    Pentagon email floats suspending Spain from NATO, other steps over Iran rift, source says

    An internal Pentagon email outlines options for the United States to punish NATO allies it believes ​failed to support US operations in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from the alliance and reviewing the US position on Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands, a US ‌official told Reuters.

    The policy options are detailed in a note expressing frustration at some allies' perceived reluctance or refusal to grant the United States access, basing and overflight rights - known as ABO - for the Iran war, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the email.

    The email stated that ABO is "just the absolute baseline for NATO," according to the official, who added that the options were circulating at high levels in the Pentagon.

    One option in the email envisions suspending "difficult" countries from important or prestigious positions ​at NATO, the official said.

    President Donald Trump has harshly criticized NATO allies for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which was closed to global shipping following the start ​of the air war on February 28.

    He has also declared he is considering withdrawing from the alliance.

    Donald Trump North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Spain
    İspaniyanın NATO-dakı üzvlüyü müvəqqəti dayandırıla bilər
    Пентагон рассматривает приостановку участия Испании в НАТО из-за позиции по Ирану

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