Pentagon checks information about murder of Afghan police by US aircraft

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ / US Department of Defense checks information about murder of more than ten Afghan police officers in Logar province by US aircraft today.

Report informs citing the TASS, the representative of American forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Martin O' Donnell reported.

"At present, I can only confirm that the US forces in Afghanistan really caused an air strike early this morning to support the Afghan operations and to protect the Afghan forces in Azra district of Logar province," M. O'Donnell said.

Earlier it was reported that 15 police officers were killed in an air strike by the US air force, brought on the checkpoint of the government army in the same county.

According to a member of the Afghan government in the county, Azra Abdul Uvali Wakil, foreign forces should not repeat their mistake.

"If they continue to allow such negligence, it will cause a more serious problem," he added.