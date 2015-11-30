Paris-Brussels high-speed train stopped

Baku. 30 November.REPORT.AZ/ Railway between two cities do not operate as for cables of 'Thalys' and 'Eurostra' high-speed train, moving between Brussels and Paris were burnt.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS, Eno province Railway Office located near the border of Belgium and France told reporters.

Violation of operation of trains do not pose danger to lives of passengers.

Police and procurator's office carry out investigation.

Repair work is carrying out in the territory, train traffic will be restored at 14.00 local time (17.00 Baku time), the information says.