    Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam 'will not fight extradition'

    He was arrested and wounded in a police raid on Friday in Brussels

    Баку. 24 марта. REPORT.AZ/ Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam has changed his mind and will not fight extradition from Belgium to France, his lawyer says, Report informs citing BBC.

    Abdeslam is one of the key suspects in November's Paris attacks which left 130 people dead.

    He was arrested and wounded in a police raid on Friday in Brussels.

    On Tuesday, suicide bombs in Brussels killed 31 people. The attacks are thought to be linked to the Paris attacks network and Abdeslam's arrest.

    So-called Islamic State (IS) has said it was behind both attacks.

    Abdeslam's lawyer, Sven Mary, told French media he "wishes to leave for France as quickly as possible" so he could "explain himself in France".

