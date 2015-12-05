Paris attacks: France and Belgium police seek two new suspects

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Police are seeking two new suspects accused of aiding the fugitive suspect from the Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam, the Belgian prosecutor's office says, Report informs citing BBC.

The pair are "armed and dangerous" and are thought to have helped Abdeslam travel to Hungary in September.

Investigators say Abdeslam may have driven the suicide bombers at the Stade de France to their target on the night of the Paris attacks.

The assaults on 13 November left 130 people dead and more than 350 wounded.