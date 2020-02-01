Palestinian leader suspends relations with US, Israel

© AFN https://report.az/storage/news/22c1daa885b73a1706a363433024ff8b/7eadcd68-af52-48c1-9712-5dee07d422a8_292.jpg

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas announced the suspension of relations, including security cooperation, with both Israel and the United States on Saturday, days after the unveiling of a U.S. peace plan that Palestinians say heavily favors Israel.

Abbas said that he told Israel and the U.S. that "there will be no relations with them, including the security ties" following the deal that Palestinians say heavily favors Israel.

There was no immediate comment from U.S. or Israeli officials.

The Palestinian leader said that he'd refused to take U.S. President Donald Trump's phone calls and messages "because I know that he would use that to say he consulted us."

"I will never accept this solution," Abbas said. "I will not have it recorded in my history that I have sold Jerusalem."

He said the Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in east Jerusalem.