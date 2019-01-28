Mahmoud Abbas sends "technocratic government" to resignation

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has sent Rami Hamdallah's government to resignation.

Report informs citing the Israeli press that the new government, which will support the president of the country, will be established instead of Rami Hamdallah's government.

It was noted that a commission on formation of a new government had been established Hamdalla's cabinet will carry out its powers until the new government is formed. The Palestinian leadership stressed that Mahmoud Abbas's decision is related to the change of political conditions, but not to the loss of confidence in the Prime Minister.

Notably, the current cabinet of technocrats was established in 2013 to have negotiations with Hamas. As a result of negotiations, the government was to succeed to pass control of the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority. However, negotiations failed as HAMAS made terms that Mahmoud Abbas would leave his post.