Palestine calls for boycott of American and Israeli products

© РИА Новости / Иссам Аль-Римави

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ A senior adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for Muslim countries to boycott products from the United States and Israel after US president Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Report informs citing Anadolu.

“Until Israel accepts and acts accordingly with international law, we call on Muslims to boycott Israeli products,” Mahmoud Sidqi al-Habbash said.

“Right now, after the U.S. move, yes, it also regards boycotting U.S. products. America and Israel are on the same side. It is against the interests of the Muslim Ummah", the adviser added.

In regards to the extraordinary summit, Habbash said it displayed Muslim countries’ “seriousness” against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and to move its embassy to the holy city.

“We are serious. We will not tolerate when it comes to issues regarding our holy sites,” he said, warning: “We can take some painful steps against their interests in the region and the world”.