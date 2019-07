Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would be willing to give up its nuclear weapons if India was able to keep the same promise, during an interview with Fox on Monday.

"If India said we would give up our nuclear weapons, would Pakistan?" Baier asked.

"Yes," Khan answered. "Because nuclear war is not an option. And between Pakistan and India, the idea of nuclear war is actually self-destruction, because we have two and a half thousand-mile border."