Pakistan Taliban fighters attack air base near Peshawar

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ An air force camp near the Pakistan city of Peshawar has come under attack by between seven and ten fighters, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera Agency, a military spokesman said.

Sources said the attack centred on a residential area of Badaber camp where high ranking officers were stationed who were probably the target of the assault.

Six fighters and two security personnel were reported to have been killed in the fighting.

The armed group Tehreek-e-Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A heavy contingent of the Quick Reaction Force has reached the spot and exchanges of fire with the fighters are ongoing.

"As per initial information, seven to 10 terrorists tried to break deep in the base" but troops managed to contain them, military spokeman Major General Asim Bajwa said in a tweet.

The area has been sealed by security forces.