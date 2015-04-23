 Top
    Pakistan soldiers kill 50 terrorists

    As a result, several camps, weapons and food storehouse of Taliban were destroyed

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least 47 militants of "Taliban" group died as a result of Pakistan Air Forces' two-day strikes. Report informs referring to "Interfax" that the command of the Pakistani military stated about it.

    Air strikes carried out to the positions of terrorists in North Waziristan region near the border of Pakistan with Afghanistan.

    According to the report, the result of the operation, several camps, weapons and food storehouse of "Taliban" were destroyed.

