Pakistan national elections: Imran Khan claims victory

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Movement for Justice Party Imran Khan announced his party's victory in the national elections to the Lower Chamber of the Parliament (National Assembly) of Pakistan, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Allah has given me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams of Pakistan," Khan said.

To date, his party has claimed 117 out of 272 seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), with a preliminary result of 64 out of 272 seats. On the third line is the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 37 out of 272 seats.