Pakistan: Coronavirus cases top 237

The situation to be going dangerous for Pakistan, which had not been much affected by the global pandemic of novel coronavirus until recently. The virus began to spread among the provinces throughout the county, such as Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, etc. The authorities of the provinces become worried about the current situation, that virus-caused and take serious steps to stop spreading of the pandemic.

A new coronavirus has infected 237 people in Pakistan, Report informs citing the Dawn.

According to the data available on the federal health ministry’s web portal and local government, the most significant number of the infected is in Sindh province, -172 people.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, yesterday, the government of Sindh province announced the closure of offices, shopping centers, restaurants, and public parks for 15 days. For the same period, intercity bus trips also stopped working.

Educational institutions in the province will open on May 30. The government banned to hold numerous meetings, weddings, and conferences as well.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new COVID-19 coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

More than 179 thousand people in more than 150 countries have contracted COVID-19. Most of them have recovered, while more than 7.4 thousand died.