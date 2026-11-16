Pakistan continues diplomatic efforts to resolve US–Iran conflict

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Pakistan is continuing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran peacefully, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

Report informs, citing Dawn, that Dar made the remarks on the sidelines of an Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting.

Dar said he held "open, frank, brotherly and comprehensive" talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The two discussed recent developments in the region.

Dar said Iran had shortened the proposed timeline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz from seven days to two. Washington has yet to respond to the proposal, he added.

"We have not lost hope, and we are not stopping our efforts. We continue to do everything we can to resolve the situation," Dar said.

Dar said he hoped Washington would respond to Tehran's proposal soon, now that the US midterm elections were no longer diverting the administration's attention.