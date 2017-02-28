Pakistani capital hosts ECO Ministerial Council

 Top
    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan hosts meeting of council of foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

    Report informs referring to foreign media, Iranian foreign minister, chairman of 21st council of ECO foreign ministers Mohammad Javad Zarif addressed the attendants of the meeting.

    In his speech he informed on development of new roadmap for cooperation among ECO members until 2025 entitled “ECO Outlook 2025”. According to him, given landmarks will lead ECO members to further regional integration and cohesion. Zarif also noted that success of the organization depends on active participation of all members.

    Notably, ECO summit will kick off in Islamabad March 1.

    ECO was established in 1985. Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are ECO members. 

