PACE adopts resolution on Syria

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution on the situation in Syria.

French bureau of Report informs that the resolution called "Situation in Syria: prospects for a political solution?" reads that flood control processes in Syria have reached a critical point, it includes recommendations on resolution of the conflict, the responsibility for the cases of serious violations of international law and human rights, humanitarian assistance, as well as recommendations for the status of refugees in neighboring countries.

The Assembly urged the member states and the international community to support the UN's efforts in Syria.

The resolution was drafted based on the report prepared by the Greek parliamentarian Theodora Bakoyannis. The report thoroughly reviews the 8-year conflict in Syria, its humanitarian consequences for the Syrians, and harm to the Middle East, including Europe's stability.