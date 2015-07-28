Oxfam: Yemen conflict pushed 6 million people to the brink of starvation

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The four-month-old war in Yemen has pushed more than six million people to the brink of starvation, according to a report of Oxfam.

Report informs citing Russian RIA Novosti, the full extent of the humanitarian crisis in the country, where the UK is helping to arm Saudi planes attacking rebel targets, emerged as a five-day ceasefire to allow aid workers access to some of the worst affected areas was broken within minutes by shelling from both sides.

The shocking new figures on food shortages come from Oxfam, which says that since the Saudi-led coalition began its aerial onslaught in March, an extra 25,000 people each day are going without food and other basic provisions, with 13 million – more than half Yemen’s population - now facing shortages. The fighting has led to a humanitarian disaster that threatens to produce the highest ever recorded number of people living in hunger, according to the charity.

The conflict between a Sunni force backed by a Saudi-led coalition on one side and the Shia Houthi rebels on the other began with a Saudi bombing campaign on 25 March. The Saudis, and their allies from the Gulf, are fighting to prop up the collapsing administration of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.