Over 6,800 civilians killed in Iraq during a year

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has announced that it recorded a total of 19,266 civilian casualties in 2016: 6,878 killed and 12,388 wounded, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

These casualty figures do not include the civilian casualty figures for Anbar for the months of May, July, August and December.

In December, a total of 386 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 1,066 were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq, UNAMI said.

Though the figures for December are lower than previous months, we are nevertheless noticing an increase in terrorist bombings towards the end of the month and in the last couple of days, targeting civilians.