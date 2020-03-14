Top

New York: Over 50 UN diplomatic missions work in remote ways over coronavirus fears

More than 50 diplomatic missions to the United Nations in New York have fully or partially turned to remote operation

More than 50 UN diplomatic missions have introduced telecommuting arrangements due to the coronavirus outbreak, Report informs citing the Interfax.

"The state representatives under the Organization one by one began to send their employees home in the light of the first case of infection in the diplomatic corps. Moreover, the structures took such step following the subsequent decisions of the UN Secretary-General concerning the cancellation of events and the introduction of precautionary measures due to the spread of coronavirus."

"At present, at least 53 missions have introduced telecommuting arrangements. Presumably, the vast majority of permanent missions will take similar measures soon, " another source said.

For now, 154 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York city.

