Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ A tank truck fire at the Mbuba village in the Kongo Central Province has killed over 50 and left more than 100 with serious burns on Saturday morning, local authorities said.

Report informs citing the Xinhua.

"We are mourning the death of about 50 people. There are also about 100 people with second-degree burns," Deputy Governor of Congo Central province, Atou Matubuana Nkuluki said.