Top

Over 40,000 people at risk after two dams fail in US - VIDEO

Over 40,000 people at risk after two dams fail in US

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for one county after two dams failed in the area -- following heavy rains and flash floods across the country, Report says, citing ABC 17 News.

The footage shows how the water washes away everything in its path and deepens towards populated areas; 42 thousand people remain at risk and are evacuated from the city.

Flooding occurred due to strong winds.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!